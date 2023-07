LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You won't be "Dancing With Myself" when Billy Idol comes to the valley.

He's scheduled to let out a "Rebel Yell" when he gets "Hot In The City" and performs at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan.

It's part of an exclusive five-night engagement that might be a "Shock To The System".

He is set to take the stage on Oct. 20, 21, 25, 27, and 28.

If you're thinking about the "Mony Mony", tickets start at $44 and are on sale now.