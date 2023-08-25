Beyonce's BeyGOOD Foundation partnering with Human Rights Campaign for Equality Ball

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Are you ready to get in "Formation" and strike your best "Pose"?

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is partnering up with Beyonce Knowles-Carter's BeyGOOD Foundation to host an Equality Ball at the Palms' KAOS nightclub. The event is scheduled for Sunday night and will highlight ballroom culture.

"[It] is synonymous with the Black queer community. It creates a safe space for LGBTQ+ people at a time when being your authentic self was dangerous. It's still dangerous for us. Just within the past week, O'Shea Sibley, a Black queer man, was brutally murdered for vogueing," said Kelley Robinson, the president of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. "The Equality Ball serves as another space for those who feel overlooked to take center stage and let the world know that - as Beyonce sings - you won't break out souls."

The ball will be hosted by Precious Basquiat, who was featured in Viceland's documentary series "My House". The DJ for the evening will be Mike Q and the commentator will be Kevin JZ Prodigy. Both were featured in Beyonce's Renaissance album. Another Beyonce favorite, Kevin Aviance who is a member of the House of Aviance, will perform.

There will be five judges for the ball's competition including Jack Gorgeous Gucci (Mizrahi), Dashaun Wesley, Twiggy Pucci Garcon, Ricky Holman, and Jennifer Barnes-Balenciaga.

Tickets are $5. You can learn more about the event here and purchase tickets here.