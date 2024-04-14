Ben & Jerry's hosting Free Ice Cream Cone Day on Tuesday

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Ice cream lovers will get a chance to scoop up free treats on Tuesday, April 16.

That's because Ben & Jerry's will host its 40th annual Free Ice Cream Cone Day.

Dessert fans can pick up their cones at The District at Green Valley Ranch and help a good cause at the same time.

"Our Free Cone Day tradition has always been a way to give back to the community and thank customers for their support," said George Maalouf, Ben & Jerry's owner. "It has always been a successful promotion for us and we always raise money for a charitable foundation with the event."

The scoops are free and the Henderson location is also accepting donations, which will go to the Serving Our Kids Foundation. The organization helps feed homeless, at-risk, and food-insecure children throughout Clark County by providing meal bags to children who would otherwise not get a meal when not in school.

The store will also have face painters and music.

There will also be "celebrity scoopers", including volleyball players from the Vegas Thrill, City Councilwoman Carrie Cox of Henderson, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, and soccer players from the Las Vegas Legends.

Guests can stop by on Tuesday, April 16, between noon and 8 p.m.