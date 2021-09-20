Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Garden welcomes autumn with new display

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Garden’s autumn display is currently on display until Nov. 13.

Representatives with the hotel say the conservatory's autumn display will transport guests “Deeper Into the Woods” for an enchanting journey through a magical forest filled with playful woodland creatures and one-of-a-kind artistic floral arrangements.

The display, designer Ed Libby, was brought to life by Bellagio’s Horticulture team and officially changed seasons on Monday.

Upon entering the Bellagio Conservatory, guests will be immersed into the heart of a forest featuring bright-colored floral mushroom topiaries, towering ginkgo trees, festive foliage and whimsical dragonflies dancing overhead.

“As guests embark on their journey Deeper Into the Woods, a fairytale-like adventure inspires transformation and reflection at each turn,” said Libby. “Our fall display is designed to be a fully immersive experience through delightful visuals, scents and sounds that give guests the familiar warm and cozy autumn feeling.”

Welcoming guests at the center of the West Bed is a gleaming fairy house, surrounded by flowing water symbolizing renewal and featuring snails with large hand-painted spiral shells, oversized 800-pound gourds and an abundance of floral mushrooms. The tall ginkgo trees are covered in lush golden leaves arching over the garden and creating a charming autumn scene. Symbols of transformation and adaptability are reflected in the dragonflies flying overhead.

In the North Bed, a family of four playful grizzly bears sits beside an abundant water fountain made of copper-stemmed glass-blown blue flowers, while waving to guests inviting everyone to celebrate the new season with all the nearby woodland creatures.

The East Bed creates a stunning pathway through the Bellagio Conservatory with a large hollow tree flanked with two wooden doors guiding guests into the woods beyond. Iconic red-orange leaves crown the tree and are incorporated in the large, detailed lanterns overhead. Colorful floral mushrooms accompany acorn-shaped lanterns as well as pumpkins and gourds of all shapes, colors and sizes.

In the South Bed, guests are greeted by a family of friendly foxes. Two adventurous foxes sail the Koi fishpond in a hand-crafted sailboat marked with the iconic Bellagio “B.” Meanwhile, another peacefully dozes beneath a large mushroom topiary topped with colorful flowers while another playfully rolls in a majestic waterfall. Nestled among the full bed of botanicals is a magnificent floral-embellished hand-hewn wooden treehouse with a spiral staircase.

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is complimentary to the public and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Autumn Display By The Numbers