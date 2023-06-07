Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art's 'In Bloom' exhibition runs through September

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art is encouraging guests to "live life in full bloom."

The newest exhibition, called In Bloom, includes 30 works as part of a collaboration with Tia Collection from Santa Fe, New Mexico. Gallery officials said the art is from the 20th century American Southwest and was "crafted to ignite conversations around nature and change."

"In Bloom connects our shared experience of seasonal change and rebirth to artworks that either address ideas of transformation directly, subversively or abstractly," said Demecina Beehn, the Director of Art & Culture for MGM Resorts. "As guests enter the gallery through a floral corridor, In Bloom pays homage to Bellagio's seasonal tradition, offering a celebration of beauty, captivating landscapes and an experience of a vibrant array of works and artists that are uniquely showcased together."

Artists included in the exhibition include Earl Biss, Karla Black, Regina Bogat, Nick Cave, Dan Colen, Salvador Dali, Lois Dodd, Jiri Georg Dokoupil, Nicolai Fechin, Martine Gutierrez, Shawn Huckins, Alex Katz, Rachel Kneebone, Tamara Kvesitadze, James Lavadour, Robert Mapplethorpe, Ralph Meyes, B.J.O. Nordfeldt, Michaelangelo Pistoletto, Miron Schmuckle, Yinka Shonibare CBE, David Simpson, Judy Tuwaletstiwa, Al Weiwei and Terry Winters.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for Nevada residents, seniors that are 65 and older, students, teachers and military with a valid ID. Children five and under are free.

The exhibition is scheduled to run through September 10.