New boxing exhibit debuts at Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Explore the world of boxing through art inside the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art.

Las Vegas is known for its rich history in the sports and entertainment world and now it all comes center stage with a new exhibition called "Leather Throwers."

The exhibit is named after artwork by a popular artist.

Multiple Las Vegas collectors have loaned their unique pieces to be exhibited for the first time.

PREVIOUS STORY: Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art to debut new sports exhibit

Works by popular artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol will be seen next to some of today’s most influential artists.

The exhibit is open to view from May 21 to Aug. 22 at BGFA, Leather Throwers will be open Thursday – Monday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For ticket prices click here.

