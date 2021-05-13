Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art to debut new sports exhibit

Las Vegas’ rich history in the sports and entertainment world comes center stage with MGM Resorts Art & Culture’s newest exhibition, Leather Throwers, debuting May 21, at Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art.

Multiple Las Vegas collectors have loaned their beloved pieces to be exhibited for the first time. Works by seminal artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol will be seen next to some of today’s most influential artists.

Titled after a drawing by California artist Ed Ruscha, the exhibition will highlight historic and Contemporary artists who have utilized imagery and the personalities of boxing to create sculptures, paintings and drawings that tell the story of boxing through political, social and visual lenses.

Alongside these pieces will be photographs, objects and historical memorabilia commemorating great moments from the storied history of boxing.

Featured artists include Diane Arbus, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Jeffrey Gibson, Douglas Gordon, Damien Hirst, Annie Leibovitz, Vik Muniz, Ed Ruscha, Claes Oldenburg, Irving Penn, Gary Simmons, and Andy Warhol. Generous lenders include, Teresa and Lorenzo Fertitta, Michelle and Lawrence Epstein, Dana White, Hauser and Wirth, Top Rank and other private collections.

On view from May 21 to August 22 at BGFA, Leather Throwers will be open Thursday – Monday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For additional information, call (702) 693-7871 or (877) 957-9777, or click here.