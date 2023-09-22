Bellagio celebrating 25th anniversary with special culinary event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This year marks the Bellagio casino's 25th anniversary. The resort officially opened its doors for the first time on Oct. 15, 1998 and cost $1.6 billion to build and at the time, it was the most expensive resort ever built.

"Bellagio has been a driving force in the hospitality and culinary worlds since opening in 1998," Bellagio President & COO Ann Hoff said. "For 25 years, our incredible teams have raised the bar with their unrivaled passion, innovation and collaboration, all with the goal of delivering unforgettable memories and world-class experiences for our guests. We look forward to celebrating our dedicated employees and guests throughout October."

To celebrate the silver anniversary, the resort is hosting a special culinary weekend, which is scheduled for Oct. 13 through Oct. 15 at a cost of $10,000 per person.

On Oct. 13, guests will have a Pappy Van Winkle bourbon whiskey tasting at The Vault, which is hosted by Preston Van Winkle.

According to casino officials, on Oct. 14, guests will visit the Picasso restaurant where chefs Julian Serrano, Michael Mina, and Jean-George Vongerichten will unveil a four-course dinner with wine pairings.

The weekend wraps up on Oct. 15 with a brunch at Wolfgang Puck's Spago. According to a press release, Puck will host the afternoon with live music, specialty cocktails, and some of his signature dishes.

Bellagio officials said in addition to this culinary experience, several restaurants will also be unveiling anniversary menus, caviar specials, and beverage options.

For example, Le Cirque will have an eight-course menu for $425 per person. Picasso will have a five-course anniversary menu for $210 per person. Michael Mina Bellagio will also have a five-course anniversary menu for $185 per person.