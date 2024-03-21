BBQ Mexicana opens new location on Sunset Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — BBQ Mexicana is expanding and adding a new location in the Las Vegas valley.

Celebrity chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken have previously opened several BBQ Mexicana locations at Mandalay Bay, T-Mobile Arena, Allegiant Stadium, and the Las Vegas Ballpark.

The doors are now open to their first stand-alone location and drive-thru, which is located on Sunset Road, near the Durango Casino and Resort.

"We love our Vegas community and are so grateful for the decades of support they've shown us," Feniger said in a press release. "We wanted to double down on our commitment to share the joy of Mexican barbecue with a broader audience and contribute to the diverse culinary landscape of the city. We look forward to becoming a cherished part of the Las Vegas culinary scene outside of stadiums and casinos, so everyone in the surrounding area can enjoy delicious and quality food."

Some of their fan-favorite dishes include burnt ends burritos, pulled pork tacos, avocado chicken tacos, and smoked tofu.

The new location is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Online ordering and catering is also available.

You can learn more here.