Battle for Vegas returning to Las Vegas Ballpark

The Battle for Vegas presented by Dollar Loan Center and hosted by Reilly Smith returns to Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin.

Fans will get the chance to watch their favorite stars in action as the teams “battle” it out for Las Vegas’ ultimate bragging rights, all for a good cause.

The softball showdown features two all-star teams of professional athletes, celebrities, and media personalities, led by Reilly Smith of the Vegas Golden Knights and his teammates vs. Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen and friends from the Las Vegas Raiders.

With hometown heroes playing on the field, fans can also expect special celebrity guest appearances during the game and around the Ballpark throughout the night.

Gates open on July 24 at 5:30 p.m. The home run derby begins at 6:30 p.m. and the opening pitch is at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will be open throughout the Ballpark, making it a perfect one-stop for a family-friendly night out.

America’s Got Talent finalist Daniel Emmet will sing the National Anthem. Other confirmed entertainers include the Golden Aces, DJ Green, along with mascots Chance, Spruce the Goose, and Aviator will also make appearances.

The initial event launched in 2019 and raised over $136,000 for local charities. This year’s Battle for Vegas presented by Dollar Loan Center will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

Tickets for the Battle for Vegas Charity Softball Game go on-sale June 14 at 12 noon. Pre-sale tickets for Las Vegas Ballpark season ticket holders and those that download the Summerlin App are available starting June 11 at 12 noon. General ticket prices begin at $40. A limited number of elevated package experiences, including ballpark suites, are available.

All tickets and packages can be purchased online at Ticketmaster or at the Las Vegas Ballpark ticket office. Individual and corporate sponsorships are available.

For more information about group tickets, suites or sponsorship opportunities, contact James Sullivan at james@lasvegasagency.com.