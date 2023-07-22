Barbie-themed events all throughout Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the premiere of the Barbie movie Friday, many businesses are celebrating in a big way.

Little Vegas Chapel in downtown Las Vegas just started offering Barbie-themed weddings.

“We’ll have a Barbie-themed minister who will be officiating the ceremony,” said lead photographer Elmer Turcios. “We’ll have a professional photographer who will be taking Barbie-themed photos for the couple.”

There are also pink Cadillacs outside the chapel for those wanting extra Barbie-themed pictures.

“Any couple that wants to can have their pictures taken with the Barbie dream car outside,” Turcios said.

If you’re looking for a place with Barbie-themed everything, French Crepes in the South Valley near Henderson is hosting several Barbie-inspired events. The cafe’s Barbie event on Sunday is completely sold out.

“Everything is Barbie-inspired and everything is decorated as Barbie,” said cafe owner Danmaris Lopez.

From crepes to mimosas and coffee, you can see the Barbie details in everything you order during the event.

“I think Barbie would come here and just be thrilled to be here,” said cafe event planner Sonia Lopez.

She said there’s a nostalgic quality about Barbie that relates to everyone.

“Barbie is always telling us we can be anything,” Lopez said. “So that makes us dream and play even as adults.”

At Pinkbox Donuts inside Plaza Casino, customers are invited to come inside for Barbie-themed photoshops with the pink backdrops.

Marketing director Vinnie Dinatale said customers have been showing excitement about the movie and making pit stops at their store before heading to the movies.

“People always come in with a smile on their face but now, with the Barbie craze, it’s even more,” Dinatale said.