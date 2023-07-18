Barbie movie taking over Circa Resort

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Circa Resort & Casino is turning into Barbie's Dream Hotel from Tuesday to Sunday.

There will be several activations across the property including the exterior towers being lit in Barbie's signature pink as well as Stadium Swim using pink lighting and having inflatables in the shape of the letter B.

"Barbie fever is sweeping the national and we knew we had to do something fun to honor one of the biggest icons of the last 60+ years," Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Resort & Casino, said. "We are thrilled Warner Bros. Pictures has welcomed Circa to be a part of Barbie's story as she hits the big screen this summer."

There will also be life-sized Barbie-inspired boxes across the property that guests can take photos in. Stadium Swim will also offer a special Barbie-themed bottle service presentation complete with a pink Zamboni.

Specialty cocktails will also be served including the Dream Shot, which has Pink Whitney, Skyy Watermelon, citrus, and cranberry, and the Pink Paradise, which has Stoli Raspberry, Ramazzotti Rosato, watermelon, and lime.

Barbie hits theaters nationwide on Friday.