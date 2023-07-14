Bad Omens taking the stage for "Concrete Forever Tour"

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Popular rock band Bad Omens is coming to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for a one-night-only performance.

It's part of the band's "Concrete Forever Tour" as they plan to plan hits from their third full-length album "The Death Of Peace Of Mind."

"The whole record really details the loss of peace of mind," lead vocalist Noah Sebastian said. "The lyrics in the title track are a little more specific in terms of the conflict at the heart of something more intimate and personal."

Bad Omens was formed in Virginia in 2015. Last month, the band also announced they'll be on the road with Bring Me The Horizon on their tour next year.

The show is scheduled for Oct. 9 and tickets are on sale now. They start at $35.