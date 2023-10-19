Watch Now
Bad Bunny's 2024 'Most Wanted' tour will stop at T-Mobile Arena. Here's how to get tickets

The artist known for his reggaeton smash hits promises a return to his trap roots with the "Most Wanted" tour
Bad Bunny is bringing his 2024 "Most Wanted" tour to T-Mobile Arena in February 2024.
Posted at 10:17 AM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 13:24:26-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bad Bunny will bring another world tour to Las Vegas in 2024.

The "Most Wanted" tour will stop at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, Feb. 24.

Organizers with Live Nation say the "Most Wanted" tour follows Bad Bunny's return to "the genre that put him on the map, Trap." They say the tour will be a "rollercoaster of explicit lyrics that hone in on the star's trap roots, so parental discretion is advised."

The tour announcement followed Bad Bunny's release of a new album, "nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana," which became the most-streamed album on a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify, Live Nation noted in a news release.

Global trap and reggaeton star Bad Bunny is bringing a new tour to Las Vegas in 2024: The Most Wanted tour.

In 2022, Bad Bunny brought his first world tour, "World's Hottest Tour," to Allegiant Stadium. He became the top touring artist of that year.

Live Nation says the "Most Wanted" tour will provide fans with "an unparalleled spectacle," giving attendees "a more intimate experience than his previous tour."

To "help block bots and scalpers," fans of Bad Bunny are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale for his 2024 tour.

Fans can register now through Sunday, Oct. 22 at 11:59 p.m. through Ticketmaster.

Once registration closes, Live Nation says fans will be randomly selected to receive a code granting them access to the ticket sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Information about VIP tickets for the Most Wanted Tour can be found on vipnation.com, Live Nation noted.

