Babyface performing at the Palms' Pearl Theater

Babyface
Posted at 9:25 AM, Aug 15, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 12-time Grammy-winning recording artist and producer Babyface is coming to the valley.

He's scheduled to perform at the Pearl Theater at the Palms on Oct. 13.

Babyface is the only music producer to win the Grammy for Producer Of The Year three years in a row. Over the past five decades, he has produced and written 125 Top 10 Hits, 44 Number 1 R&B hits, and 16 Number 1 pop hits.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and start at $65.

