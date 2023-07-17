Award-winning pizzaiolo Mike Vakneen opens 00 Pie & Pub

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pizza lovers have a new place to chow down in Chinatown.

Award-winning pizzaiolo Michael Vakneen has opened a new restaurant called 00 Pie & Pub, which is located in The Center at Spring Mountain, which is the same center that includes The Golden Tiki, Partage & Pho Kim Long.

Vakneen competed at the World Pizza Games at the annual Las Vegas Pizza Expo and won first place for the United States and second in the world in the non-traditional category. He is also a member of the World Pizza Champions team.

"I didn't go into this thinking I'd be one of the top guys in the country," Vakneen said. "But I always wanted to push myself. I'm just really obsessed with dough."

00 Pie & Pub centers around a custom-made wood fire oven based on similar designs that pizzaiolos have been using in Napoli for over 100 years.

Menu highlights include Diavola, which is a pizza with a red sauce, fior di latte, spicy sausage, pickled vegetables, and roasted peppers and Funghi, which is a pizza with a white sauce, fior di latte, mozzarella, garlic butter mushrooms, charred green onion, parmesan, and sea salt.

The restaurant is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

