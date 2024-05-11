Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert coming to The Smith Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A live orchestra is bringing the musical score of Avatar: The Last Airbender to life on a global tour.

The cartoon ran from February 2005 to July 2008 and in 2021, Nickelodeon announced the launch of Avatar Studios, a new division that was designed to create original content spanning animated series and movies based on the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.

Jeremy Zuckerman is an Emmy Award-winning composer and musician as well as the creative mastermind behind the original music for the show.

"It's been incredibly satisfying and moving to see the audiences' emotional response to these concerts, and to be a part of that atmosphere is a uniquely beautiful experience," Zuckerman said. "I'm overjoyed that many more people — Avatar fans both new and old — will get to experience the show during this wider tour."

The show is scheduled to stop in Las Vegas with two performances at The Smith Center on Nov. 16.

One performance is scheduled for 2 p.m. and a second show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now.

