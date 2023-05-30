Australian bridal company Grace Loves Lace opening first Las Vegas showroom

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Australian bridal company, Grace Loves Lace, has officially opened its first showroom in Las Vegas. Company officials said they had their eye on the valley for quite some time.

"It has been a goal of the brand for some time to enter Las Vegas, due to the overwhelming response we've received from Las Vegas brides visiting our LA and Phoenix showrooms," said Megan Ziems, the company's founder and creative director. "We have seen a noticeable shift away from the traditional wedding uniform in Las Vegas with more brides searching for a relaxes yet chic look for their big day. It makes us so proud to be able to fill that missing gap of modern bridal in Las Vegas."

The new showroom is located in Downtown Summerlin and is the company's 26th global showroom.

"Appointments are complimentary. We encourage lots of photos and encourage our guests to try on multiple gowns," Ziems said. "Our appointments are personalized, comfortable, and stress-free, which is what really sets us apart from our competitors."

The company said bookings are now open for the Las Vegas showroom.