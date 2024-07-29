Atomic Golf launches weekly drone show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Atomic Golf has launched a "first-ever residency drone show."

On July 19, the venue kicked off a 12-week series that features 400 drones that create different designs like beer mugs, showgirls, and UFOs.

"This is another evolution of our offerings to the public," said Alex Christiansen, Creative Director at Atomic Golf. "With our nightly laser show already captivating audiences, a residency drone show perfectly complements our brand and enhances the Atomic Golf experience."

The venue will host two shows every Thursday, which are scheduled for 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Entry to the show is free. Guests can also reserve a bay for guaranteed seating.