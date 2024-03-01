Atomic Golf at The STRAT scheduled to open on March 22

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Atomic Golf at The STRAT is getting ready to open its doors.

On Friday, casino officials announced that Atomic Golf will open on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m.

The venue is 100,000 square feet and has 103 separate golfing bays and features a 212-yard range, six full-service bars, and a putting district with eight digital putting bays.

There will also be special artwork installed throughout the venue to pay homage to the Arts District.

“We are thrilled to welcome our guests to our electrifying flagship location,” said Brian Birckbichler, Senior Vice President of Golf and Entertainment at Atomic Golf. “With a fusion of cutting-edge technology and unparallel entertainment, our team is ready to tee off on this new journey and provide an exceptional experience for all our visitors.”

Atomic Golf will be open Monday through Wednesday, 12 p.m. – 12 a.m., Thursday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.— 2 a.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m.—10 p.m.