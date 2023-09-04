Asylum-themed show 'Abandon' getting ready to raise curtain in Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Spooky season is right around the corner and that means new shows and experiences to celebrate Halloween.

One of those new events is a show called "Abandon". It's a collaboration between Las Vegas Horror Show, LLC and the Vegas Theatre Company. The show is set in 1800s Paris as audiences are taken through the life and writings of the Marquis de Sade during his years imprisoned in insane asylums.

The show is for ages 17 and older due to violence, grisly images, some nudity, and strong sexual themes.

The team behind the production includes creatives with experience on shows like Blue Man Group, Cirque du Soleil, Stranger Things, The Conjuring, and Insidious.

The show will have a five-week run starting on Oct. 5. Tickets range between $25 and $80 and are on sale now.