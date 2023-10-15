ARTE MUSEUM to open 30,000 square-foot immersive art exhibit on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The internationally lauded digital art venue, ARTE MUSEUM, announced on Friday that it will be opening its first exhibit in North America on the Las Vegas Strip.

The venue, produced by Korean digital design company, d'strict, will be building the $25 million, two-story, 30,000 square-foot space in 63, located at 3716 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

According to a news release, the venue will be a "uniquely immersive exhibition that reinterprets various aspects of nature and art as new media artworks." It continues, "Blending the lines between reality, fantasy, and hyper-reality by using digital technology, viewers will find themselves at the base of towering waterfalls and strolling beaches as they admire the aurora borealis."

A notable piece of the exhibit includes the large-scale garden exhibit, which will include a "Light of Las Vegas" zone, where visitors can see the "dazzling atmosphere of the nightlife capital of the world" alongside the "natural beauty of Nevada's awe-inspiring canyons."

The venue will also feature a "Light of Masterpieces" zone, where audiences can enjoy artworks from historically-renowned western artists like Claude Monet, Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas, Gustav Klimt, and more.

“Our aim is to allow the audience to experience the various senses that can be felt in nature rather than simply viewing colorful video works,” said Sean Lee, CEO of d’strict. “We approach this by utilizing various media technologies, such as projection mapping, multi-image control, and sensor-based interaction, to make the entire space into one cohesive piece of art. The result is an oasis of tranquility amid the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip, which serves as the perfect home for ARTE MUSEUM’s first exhibition in the Western Hemisphere.”

First launching in 2020, ARTE MUSEUM has opened five museums in Asia since then. Officials say the Las Vegas location is the first step toward the company's goal of opening 20 museums worldwide by the end of 2026.

The venue will feature a soundscape created by Music Director Young-gyu Jang, the composer responsible for critically acclaimed films such as "Train to Busan" and "The Wailing," both of which were released in 2016.

Tickets to ARTE MUSEUM LAS VEGAS, starting at $28, will go on sale at a future date at lasvegas.artemuseum.com. Valet parking will be available on Harmon Avenue and S. CityCenter Road directly between Cosmopolitan and CityCenter.