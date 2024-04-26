Art installations returning to Fashion Show Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Popular art installations are set to return to Fashion Show Las Vegas.

Summer Vibes will be back in The Great Hall, starting on Friday, May 24, with Mi Casa, Your Casa.

It features three-dimensional red frames that resemble tiny houses with swings.

Fashion Show Las Vegas

Summer Vibes is scheduled to run through Monday, July 29.

FSLV officials said they're introducing a new event series called summer Saturdays. That will feature free activities like live entertainment and art activities.

You can see the full schedule below.



Saturday, May 25 - Summer Saturday Block Party with a live DJ, break-dance performances, and free henna tattoos

Saturday, June 1 - Complimentary art experience in honor of Pride Month

Saturday, June 15 - Complimentary hair braiding and summer-themed giveaways

Saturday, June 29 - Cornhole tournament and live music

Saturday, July 13 - Complimentary, hands-on art experience

Saturday, July 20 - Free ice cream scoop giveaways to celebrate National Ice Cream Day

Saturday, July 27 - Complimentary face painting an dhair braiding

You can learn more about Summer Vibes and Summer Saturday events here.