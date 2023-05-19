AREA15 unveiling new restaurant called Kaia Handroll

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new restaurant is getting ready to open its doors at AREA15.

Officials said Kaia Handroll is scheduled to open inside the District later this spring. The menu will feature handroll selections and chef pairings including specialties like lobster truffle, blue crab and bluefin tuna as well as classic and vegetarian options.

Executive Chef Chris Garcia said there will also be starters like the Japanese Caesar salad with furikake-parm crisp and desserts include several types of mochi and Japanese cheesecake with passionfruit caramel.

The restaurant will also have to-go options like chirashi bowls with rice, fish and vegetables.

AREA15 said the restaurant is inspired from "water's eminent strength" and will feature AI-generated artwork depicting powerful female characters. There will be countertop bar seating and water-inspired decor.