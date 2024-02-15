AREA15, Lionsgate launching John Wick Experience

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — AREA15 visitors will soon get the chance to channel their inner Keanu Reeves and travel to the cinematic world of John Wick.

The John Wick Experience is scheduled to hit AREA15 later this year as part of a partnership with Lionsgate. Director and producer Chad Stahelski and 87Eleven Entertainment are collaborators on the project

"It's always gratifying to see people embrace your story and characters, whether on the big screen or with a fully immersive experience like this one," Stahelski said. "The teams at Lionsgate, AREA15, and Egan really dive into this world and I'm excited that fans will experience it live in Vegas."

According to a press release, the experience will be about 12,000 square feet and allow guests to tackle specific missions, which play out in the world of the Las Vegas Continental. They'll be able to meet Continental staff, assassins, and crime bosses.

"One of the things I love about the John Wick franchise is the idea that there's a whole world of alliances and vengeance hiding in plain sight - all converging within the worldwide locations of the Continental," said Jenefer Brown, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Products and Experiences at Lionsgate. "This experience draws fans into that world like never before, and AREA15 is an ideal place for fans to live out the fantasy, action and danger portrayed in the films."

AREA15 officials said the new attraction is scheduled to open later this year.