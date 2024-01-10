AREA15, Las Vegas brewery releasing new Signal Lager

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Guests will soon be able to go on another interactive experience at AREA15. This time, it's through their drink.

AREA15 officials said they are launching a brand-new Signal Lager, which was created in collaboration with Able Baker Brewing, which is located in Las Vegas.

The drink will only be available at AREA15, including Oddwood Bar, LIFTOFF ride and Asylum Bar + Arcade.

According to a press release, the 16-ounce can was designed to feature a mix of AREA15's circuitry patterns and gold details. It was also a nod to Joy Division's "Unknown Pleasures" album cover, which shows a stacked radio wave of the "signal".

AREA15 officials add the name Signal is also a reference to codes on the can that can only be deciphered by scanning the corresponding QR code. Guests can then decode their scrambled signals and unlock an integrated storyline.

"Fully immersive experiences extend beyond attractions and events at AREA15," Winston Fisher, Chief Executive Officer at AREA15, said. "Our dining and drinking offerings, such as our all-new Signal Beer, also provide enthralling opportunities for visitors to engage in new kinds of immersive moments."

Guests will be able to try the new drink during beer samplings on Thursday. That will be during the Leaves of Light Happy Hour at Oddwood Bar from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.