AREA15 hosting wellness and music festival next month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — AREA15 is partnering up with Elevate Wellness and Yin City for the Radiance Wellness and Music Festival.

Officials said the event will focus on music and movement to "raise vibrations and celebrate the summer solstice". There will be multiple sessions across several venues including sound bath healing experiences, yoga and guided movements experiences, and breathwork experiences.

AREA15 officials said night programming will focus on "the transformative power of music" and will have sessions inside The Portal and The Wall. Some of the artists scheduled to perform include rapper Matisyahu, The Original Wailers, Cydeways, Laivy, Beats by Slenderbodies, DJ Tax Rashid, Ambient dub sounds by No Dawn, and Dana Cooke.

Tickets are on sale now. Day tickets, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., are $45. Night tickets, from 4:30 p.m. to midnight, are $29.95. All-day tickets are $65.