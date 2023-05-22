Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

AREA15 hosting wellness and music festival next month

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
AREA15 wellness and music festival
AREA15 wellness and music festival
AREA15 wellness and music festival
AREA15 wellness and music festival
Posted at 5:18 PM, May 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 20:18:55-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — AREA15 is partnering up with Elevate Wellness and Yin City for the Radiance Wellness and Music Festival.

Officials said the event will focus on music and movement to "raise vibrations and celebrate the summer solstice". There will be multiple sessions across several venues including sound bath healing experiences, yoga and guided movements experiences, and breathwork experiences.

AREA15 officials said night programming will focus on "the transformative power of music" and will have sessions inside The Portal and The Wall. Some of the artists scheduled to perform include rapper Matisyahu, The Original Wailers, Cydeways, Laivy, Beats by Slenderbodies, DJ Tax Rashid, Ambient dub sounds by No Dawn, and Dana Cooke.

Tickets are on sale now. Day tickets, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., are $45. Night tickets, from 4:30 p.m. to midnight, are $29.95. All-day tickets are $65.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH