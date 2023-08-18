AREA15 hosting Galactic Zoo next month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Imagine a concert and festival had a baby. According to AREA15, that baby would be called a "massive". The venue is hosting two more of those events in 2023.

On Sept. 16, it's the Galactic Zoo.

"Attendees will experience a multiverse of light, lasers and sound, creating a truly one-of-a-kind immersive entertainment experience," said Noah Kessler, head of entertainment at AREA15.

There will be performances from house music artists including Noizu, Bleu Clair b2b San Pacho, alltalk, Ana M, Flamingosis, SHAPESHFTR, Yasmina, and Big Nazo Takeover.

In addition to live performances, AREA15 officials said there will be performers and characters, interactive photo ops, immersive art installations, and festival-style vendors and craft makers. Costumes are also encouraged.

Tickets are on sale now. General admission starts at $30 per person while VIP tickets are $80 per pereson.

According to AREA15's website, they have another "massive" event called Odyssium, which is shipwreck-themed, scheduled for Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.