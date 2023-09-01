Applications being accepted for 'Vegas Marries The Military' Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Wedding Chamber is honoring members of the military by hosting free wedding and vow renewal ceremonies.

"Vegas Marries The Military" Day is scheduled for Nov. 5. Applications will be accepted until Sept. 11. Couples can be either active duty, guards/reserves, retired, or veterans. However, they do need to apply through the chamber's website and explain what a Las Vegas ceremony would mean to them.

"As a way to say thank you to those who have served our country, the Community Outreach Committee of the Vegas Wedding Chamber and our members are honored to join forces to provide ceremonies and other special accommodations for U.S. veterans and active and retired military servicemen & women," said Charity Joy Mills, Community Outreach Director and Events Co-Director of the Vegas Wedding Chamber.

Deserving couples will be selected and receive a complimentary ceremony, flowers, and photography. Couples can also invite up to 10 guests to the ceremony. You can learn more about the program here.