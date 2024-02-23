Annual Death Valley Dark Sky Festival returns next week

DEATH VALLEY (KTNV) — The National Park Service is asking Death Valley visitors to look up at the night sky as the annual Dark Sky Festival returns.

This year's event is scheduled to run from March 1 through March 3 and will include 32 live presentations, field programs, an exploration fair, and telescope viewings. Visitors will get learn about a variety of topics like space exploration and how Death Valley National Park helped us learn about other worlds.

"Death Valley National Park is excited to host this no-cost event, which will connect park visitors with dark skies and a host of renowned specialists and experts," said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. "We hope you can make it out to Death Valley for this family-friendly event."

According to rangers, over 3,500 people attended last year's event.

For the first time-ever, the festival will also host a virtual presentation with Dr. Luoth Chou, an astrobiologist and geochemist who will present "Rock N' Rover: Exploring Mars and Death Valley".

You can see a full list of festival events at the park here.