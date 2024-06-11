Annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival returns to Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The annual Age of Renaissance Chivalry Renaissance Festival is returning to Sunset Park.

Clark County Parks & Recreation announced the fan-favorite event is scheduled for October 11 through October 13.

There will be numerous activities, historical reenactments, fantasy creations, and live performances. That includes things like jousting tournaments, live combat battles, black powder demonstrations, magicians, jugglers, flame eaters, medieval barber and surgeon demonstrations, and minstrels.

There will also be vendors from across the U.S. and Canada, including gold and silver smiths, stained glass designers, costume makers, wood workers, toy makers, and leather workers.

As for food vendors, they will be serving up dishes like turkey legs, Shepherd's pie, meat on a stick, beers, ales, and mead.

Limited event parking will be available at Sunset Park. Overflow parking will be located at Del Sol High School, which is located at 3100 E. Patrick Lane, and Cannon Junior High, which is located at 5850 Euclid Street. Event organizers said there will be free shuttle service available to and from the festival ground. Ride share drop off and pick up will be located at the Sunset Administration Building. Any vehicles parked at area businesses or in red zones could be towed.

Guests may bring one bottle of water and sunscreen. No carry-in food or beverages, pets, lawn chairs, or weapons are allowed inside the festival area.

The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Camping packages are available and range from $225 to $900.

Pre-sale admission is $15 for adults and $8 for children between six and 12 years old as well as seniors that are 60 and older. Children five and younger are free.

You can learn more about the fair and purchase tickets here.