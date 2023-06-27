Andy Grammer performing at Green Valley Ranch Resort

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's "Fine By Me" if you want to feel "Good To Be Alive" and check out Andy Grammer.

The multi-platinum artist is scheduled to perform at Green Valley Ranch Resort on Nov. 3.

The singer's most recent album called Naive has garnered critical acclaim and his latest hit single, "Saved My Life" with R3HAB, has over 20 million streams.

Grammer is also releasing a new title called "I Need A New Money", which is a song based on a poem about the societal need to place a monetary value on our self-worth. It's done in the form of spoken word poetry.

He is also an Emmy winner after his song "Don't Give Up On Me" became the soundtrack for ESPN's 13th annual V Week for Cancer Research.

Tickets for the show start at $42 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult that is at least 21 years old.