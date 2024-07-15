Andrew Schulz, Lucero & Mijares, Glass Tiger, Theo Von announce new Vegas dates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Comedian Andrew Schulz, comedian Theo Von, Lucero & Mijares, and Glass Tiger are all announcing new Las Vegas dates.

Let's take a closer look.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Andrew Schultz - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Comedian and podcaster Andrew Schulz is coming back to Las Vegas for leg two of The Life Tour at BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

He sold out a performance the same venue earlier this year and made history as the first comedian to perform there.

His new show is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $70.

AEG Presents Las Vegas/Lucero & Mijares

Lucero & Mijares - Resorts World

Lucero and Manuel Mijares are making their venue debut at the Resorts World Theatre during Mexican Independence Day Weekend.

The pair will take the stage on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 as part of their "Hasta Que Se Nos Hizo Tour."

Tickets are on sale now and start at $90.

Glass Tiger, The Space

Glass Tiger - The Space

Canadian rock band Glass Tiger is ready to perform in Las Vegas for the first time in over 30 years.

They are scheduled to hit the stage at The Space, which is located at 3460 Cavaretta Court, on October 4.

"We are beyond excited to return to Las Vegas," band member Sam Reid said. "Playing an intimate venue is going to be truly special. We can't wait to share our music with both our long-time fans and new fans in Vegas!"

This will be the band's first and only U.S. date this year.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $75.

Theo Von/Resorts World

Theo Von - Resorts World

Comedian Theo Von is adding two additional shows over Labor Day Weekend due to demand.

His tour, "Return of the Rat", will stop by on Friday, Aug. 30 and Saturday, Aug. 31.

Both shows are at 9 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $60.