'America's Got Talent' winner Terry Fator debuting new show at The STRAT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "America's Got Talent" winner Terry Fator is debuting a brand new show at The STRAT.

The ventriloquist, singer, and comedian is scheduled to unveil "Terry Fator: One Man, a Hundred Voices, a Thousand Laughs" at The STRAT Theater on May 23.

"It has been a privilege to call Las Vegas home for more than 15 years and to bring so many voices to life every night on stage for my incredible audiences," Fator said in a press release. "I've been blessed by millions of fans who have been with me on my journey, and, with the support of our Co-Producer SPI Entertainment, I couldn't be more excited to start this new chapter at The STRAT where literally, the sky's the limit."

According to a press release, the show will have new songs, new impressions, new 'dummies', and celebrity guest cameos.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $60.