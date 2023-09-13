American country music singer George Strait is heading to Allegiant Stadium. Find out when

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — American country music singer George Strait will be in Las Vegas performing at Allegiant Stadium in Dec. 2024.

According to a tweet from Allegiant Stadium officials, he will be accompanied by Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

"Just announced! Get ready for a good time with George Strait joined by Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town," the tweet says.

JUST ANNOUNCED 🤠 Get ready for a good time with George Strait joined by Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town at Allegiant Stadium on December 7, 2024. Tickets on sale Friday, September 22 at 10AM. pic.twitter.com/javxkRO3Ic — Allegiant Stadium (@AllegiantStadm) September 12, 2023

Tickets are on sale Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. However, his shows in Atlanta and Fort Worth are already on sale, according to Strait's website.

Strait is also known for his songwriting, acting and music producing. His official Facebook page said he's heading to nine stadiums next year.

All of the tour dates in 2024 are as follows:

