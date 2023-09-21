Amari Italian Kitchen & Wine Shop now open at UnCommons

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Amari Italian Kitchen & Wine Shop has officially opened its doors at UnCommons in Southwest Las Vegas. It was the first full-service restaurant to open at the complex, which is located at the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive.

The restaurant is led by executive Chef Brent Stanford, who was previously the executive sous chef for Brezza at Resorts World.

"Amari celebrates the experience of American Italian dining through cuisine that is comfortable, yet elevated," restauranteur Jason Rocheleau said. "We have created a restaurant that truly is for the community and we are thrilled to welcome our neighbors throughout Southwest Las Vegas."

Amari is 4,600 square feet and features a restaurant, bar, wine shop, and patio. Restaurant officials said they're also planning on opening a boutique retail and wine shop.

The menu features Italian classics like house-made focaccia, halibut saltimbocca, and polenta cake with citrus and whipped creme fraiche honeycomb.

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner on Mondays through Saturdays and is closed on Sundays.