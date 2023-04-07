Aloha Festival underway at Craig Ranch Regional Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 20th annual Pure Aloha Festival is underway at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

Over 150 food and retail vendors are showcasing traditional Polynesian food including kalua pig, spam musubi, and shaved ice.

There are also daily cultural performances and evening concerts with artists like Bondafide, Big Every Time, Pohaku, Sudden Rush, Ho'onua, Peni Dean, and Hawaiian Soljah.

General admission tickets are $25 for the day of the event. Children under 42 inches can attend the festival for free.

Parking is available off of Craig Road and Commerce and costs $5 for general parking and $15 for VIP parking.

You can learn more about the festival here.