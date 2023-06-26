Watch Now
Alice In Chains coming to Planet Hollywood in October

Posted at 12:57 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 15:58:48-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Iconic rock band Alice In Chains is coming to the valley.

They are scheduled to perform at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater on Oct. 10.

Over the course of their career, Alice In Chains have sold more than 30 million albums worldwide including 1994's EP Jair Of Files, which was the first EP in music history to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.

Artist fans will have access to a presale on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Caesars Reward members as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning on Wednesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m.

