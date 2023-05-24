Alejandro Fernandez bringing U.S. tour to MGM Grand Garden Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mexican music legend Alejandro Fernandez is bringing his 2023 U.S Tour, AMOR y PATRIA, to the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The entertainer will perform on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 over Mexican Independence Day weekend.

"I'm excited to return to the U.S. to celebrate Latino culture through my music," Fernandez said. "I've put together a totally new show. I can't wait to see my fans and sing all our favorite songs together. Y que viva Mexico!"

Tickets are on sale now and start at $29.

Fernadez said a portion of the tour's proceeds will support Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino. The organization is working with The Smithsonian to create a National Museum of the American Latino on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.