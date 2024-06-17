Airbnb inspired by Inside Out 2 opening in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Inside Out 2 has officially hit theaters and Airbnb is giving guests the chance to go inside Riley's mind with a new listing in Las Vegas.

According to a press release, Joy is inviting guests to try navigating the control panel and play with Riley's emotions, go on a "feelings-filled" scavenger hunt, play air hockey, and make your own memory orb.

Ryan Lowry

You can even unpack your "emotional baggage" in rooms inspired by characters like Joy and Anger.

Airbnb officials said they will have 15 one-night stays that are available for free between July 1 to July 16. The stays are for up to four guests.

Damien Maloney

You can submit a request to book a stay starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18. Requests will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, June 22.

Airbnb says they'll randomly choose a set of potential guests. Then, they’ll review their answers for unique perspectives and connections to Inside Out 2. Then, selected guests will be invited to book a stay.

According to the official rules, there is only one entry per person and entries will only be considered for one date selection. Additional entries will be disqualified. Guests are also responsible for their own travel to and from Las Vegas.

You can see the full list of rules here and if you're interested in sending in a request, you can visit the property's listing here.