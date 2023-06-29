AEG Las Vegas hosting summer ticket sale

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — AEG Las Vegas is hosting their summer sale with discounted to see headliners across the valley.

The sale is underway now and runs through July 3, while supplies last. Depending on the show, you either pay $50 for one or two tickets. Just click on the summer ticket offer on the ticket page and use the code AEGVEGAS.

You can learn more about the promotion here and see the list of which performers you can check out below.

