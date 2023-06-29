AEG Las Vegas hosting summer ticket sale

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — AEG Las Vegas is hosting their summer sale with discounted to see headliners across the valley.
The sale is underway now and runs through July 3, while supplies last. Depending on the show, you either pay $50 for one or two tickets. Just click on the summer ticket offer on the ticket page and use the code AEGVEGAS.
You can learn more about the promotion here and see the list of which performers you can check out below.
- Carrie Underwood Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency
- Jack Whitehall
- Kevin Hart: Reality Check Tour
- Stephen Marley
- Chris Tucker
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- Falling In Reverse
- Tim Dillon
- Katy Perry: Play
- Matteo Lane
- Maxwell
- The Head And The Heart
- The Australian Pink Floyd Show
- George Benson
- Deon Cole
- Heather McMahan
- Jim Gaffigan
- Danzig
- Luke Bryan: Vegas
- The Revivalists And Band Of Horses
- Bobby Bones
- Taylor Tomlinson
- Ali Wong
- Motionless In White
- Parkway Drive
- Charlie Berens
- Lionel Richie
- M83
- Jordan Davis
- Iliza Shlesinger
- Men I Trust
- Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
- Tina Fey & Amy Poehler
- Jay Leno
- Ryan Bingham