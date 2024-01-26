Watch Now
Adults invited to relive their childhood at new Las Vegas Strip attraction, Play Playground

The newest attraction on the Las Vegas Strip is designed to encourage adults to put down their phones and relive their childhoods with games and a bar experience. Shakeria Hawkins is live at Play Playground, which opens Friday at Luxor.
Posted at 5:35 PM, Jan 25, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Adults can relive their childhood at Play Playground, which is opening on the Las Vegas Strip.

Channel 13 got a sneak peek at the features of the latest attraction at Luxor, an adult-sized playground featuring games and bars. Games inspired by Operation, High Five and Bop offer a blast from the past.

The new adult attraction will open this Friday, allowing guests to reminisce about their favorite childhood games while enjoying drinks from the bar.

Tickets start at $37, and Play Playground will be open Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Co-founder Jennifer Worthington says she hopes that Play Playground brings people together.

“In a post-pandemic world, we are all dealing with loneliness. We are addicted to our phones, and we really encourage people to put their phones down, engage in large-scale games, and interact with each other," she said.

Play Playground officially opens its doors at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26.

