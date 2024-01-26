Adults invited to relive their childhood at new Las Vegas Strip attraction, Play Playground

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Adults can relive their childhood at Play Playground, which is opening on the Las Vegas Strip.

Channel 13 got a sneak peek at the features of the latest attraction at Luxor, an adult-sized playground featuring games and bars. Games inspired by Operation, High Five and Bop offer a blast from the past.

The new adult attraction will open this Friday, allowing guests to reminisce about their favorite childhood games while enjoying drinks from the bar.

Tickets start at $37, and Play Playground will be open Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Co-founder Jennifer Worthington says she hopes that Play Playground brings people together.

“In a post-pandemic world, we are all dealing with loneliness. We are addicted to our phones, and we really encourage people to put their phones down, engage in large-scale games, and interact with each other," she said.

Play Playground officially opens its doors at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26.