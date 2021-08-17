Adam Lambert adds 6th show to Las Vegas run

Billboard chart topping, multi-award winning, multi-platinum-selling-singer-songwriter and performer Adam Lambert has added a sixth show to his limited engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. This new date is in addition to the five previously announced dates on October 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30, 2021. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the new show go on sale to the general public Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets ranging in price from $39.95 to $299.95, plus applicable fees, will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, Venetian.com or any box office at The Venetian Resort or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Fan club members will have access to a presale beginning Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. PT. Grazie loyalty members and Live Nation customers will receive access to a presale beginning Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Friday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. PT.

