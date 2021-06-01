Singer Adam Lambert headed to Las Vegas in October

Billboard chart topping, multi-award winning, multi-platinum-selling-singer-songwriter and performer Adam Lambert is coming to Las Vegas with a five-show limited engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas.

After performing in arenas with Queen over the past several years, fans will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Adam perform solo in an up-close-and-personal setting in the intimate, 1,800-seat theater. The shows will be held on October 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30 at 8 p.m.

Tickets ranging in price from $39.95 to $299.95, plus applicable fees, go on sale to the general public Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Fan club members will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, June 2 at 10 a.m. PT. Ticketholders from the previously announced shows in 2020, as well as Grazie loyalty members and Live Nation customers, will receive access to a presale beginning Thursday, June 3 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Thursday, June 3 at 10 p.m. PT.

After blowing everyone away on the eighth season of “American Idol,” Adam Lambert went on to release his debut album, For Your Entertainment, which included the international hit “Whatya Want From Me” and earned him a GRAMMY Award nomination.

Adam followed this success with his second album, Trespassing, which became the first album to reach the number one spot in the U.S. and Canada by an openly gay artist. His highly anticipated third album, The Original High, was his first for Warner Bros. Records which was executive produced by Max Martin and Shellback and included the smash hit “Ghost Town.”

Adam joined the cast of “Glee” for a six-episode story in 2013 and performed the role of Eddie in Fox’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” He went on to judge on “The X Factor Australia,” where his artist, Isaiah, won the show. Adam has been touring as the lead singer of Queen (Queen + Adam Lambert) since 2012, including two huge world arena tours which sold out in minutes and gained critical acclaim.

In between touring the world with Queen, Adam has been exploring the world of film and TV with a cameo in the Oscar-winning film “Bohemian Rhapsody” as well as voicing character “Emperor Maximus” in the animated-live action hybrid movie “Playmobil: The Movie.”

In the fall of 2019, Queen + Adam Lambert headlined the Global Citizen Festival following a huge North American tour. At the beginning of 2020, Adam Lambert launched the “Feel Something Foundation,” a nonprofit organization in support of LGBTQ human rights. Adam released “Roses” featuring Nile Rodgers in early February 2020, a track from his album Velvet which was released March 20 and included the single “Superpower.” In October 2020, Queen + Adam Lambert released Live Around The World, a live album compiled of songs performed at various shows between June 2014 and February 2020. Live Around The World hit number 1 on the UK and Australian album charts.

