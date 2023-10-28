Watch Now
'Aces High': Iron Maiden bringing The Future Past Tour to Mandalay Bay

Iron Maiden
Posted at 5:43 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 20:43:13-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's "Aces High" as the British band Iron Maiden is getting ready to rock and roll in Southern Nevada.

On Friday, the band announced they're about to embark on The Future Past Tour, which is scheduled to stop at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay on Oct. 5, 2024.

"We're really excited to be bringing The Future Past Tour back to Canada and the United States next year," said bassist Steve Harris. "We know from the reaction of our fans at Power Trip and the shows we played in Canada recently that they really enjoyed hearing new songs from both Senjutsu and Somewhere In Time, and we're really enjoyed playing them! It's going to be a great experience to us to visit many other cities across North America and bring this new show to those fans who've waited patiently to see it."

This past summer, the band toured in Europe and played more than 30 sold-out shows in front of 750,000 fans.

Live Nation officials said there will be a presale for Live Nation and AXS customers starting on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. MGM Rewards members will also have access to a presale starting on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. All presales will end on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10 p.m.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

