ABBA-inspired dining experience coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You can dance. You can jive. You can have the time of your life at a new immersive dining experience.

The "Dancing Queen Immersive Dining Experience", which is dedicated to the band ABBA, is coming to downtown Las Vegas on July 26 and July 27.

According to a press release, it costs $75 per person and includes a theatrical performance, two-course Mediterranean dinner, a drink, and disco.

The events will be at 7th & Carson, which is located at 616 E. Carson Avenue.

The event is for adults that are 19 and older.

Organizers said this is a tribute event and is not officially endorsed by ABBA.

You can learn more here.