LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After selling out Los Angeles and Chicago, the 90s Pop Tour is coming to Las Vegas.

The show features Latin music acts including Sentidos Opuestos, Magneto, Kabah, Lynda, JNS, Calo, Moenia, The Sacados and Litzy.

Event organizations said over three million fans have seen the show, which has put on more than 140 concerts.

That's scheduled for Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $60.