3 Doors Down bringing Away From The Sun anniversary tour to the Palms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rock band 3 Doors Down is bringing their anniversary tour to the Pearl Theater at the Palms.

The Away From The Sun tour celebrates the bands second album. Event organizers said the band will play all of the songs from that album as well as their biggest hits on the tour.

"Award From The Sun has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country's service members," said band member Brad Arnold. "We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums and we still have so much more to give our fans."

The band is best known for songs like "Kryptonite", "Here Without You", "It's Not My Time", and "When I'm Gone". "When I'm Gone" peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 17 weeks on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart to become one of the longest-running number-one singles.

3 Doors Down will perform alongside special guest Candlebox. Candlebox is on the band's last U.S. tour to promote the 30th anniversary of the band and their final farewell studio album, which is being released on Aug. 25 by Round Hill Records.

As for the show at the Palms, that's scheduled for July 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $60.