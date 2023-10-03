Watch Now
22nd Las Vegas Book Festival returning to Downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas Book Festival
Posted at 4:59 PM, Oct 03, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 22nd Las Vegas Book Festival is right around the corner.

The free event is scheduled for Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Las Vegas at the Historic Fifth Street School.

This year's headliners include "How Stella Got Her Groove Back" author Terry McMillan, author Malcolm Nance who has written books on threats America faces from U.S.-led militia group, "Fourth Wing" author Rebecca Yarros, and "The House in the Pines" author Ana Reyes.

The event will feature several panel discussions include "Romance You Can Relate To" with authors Dylan Allen, Samantha Chase, Rosie Danan, Liana De la Rosa, and Ashley Winstead, "Las Vegas And The Mob" with Geoff Schumacher, Alan Geik, Larry Gragg, and Geno Munari, and "Thrilled To Meet You" with Yasmin Angoe, Tori Eldridge, Darby Kane, Kathleen Glasgow, Michelle Gagnon, Liz Lawson, Gretchen McNeil, Kiersten White, and Crystal Perkins.

There will also be various sessions and workshops, musical performances, and arts and crafts for kids. You can see the full schedule here.

