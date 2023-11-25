21st Reggae In The Desert festival set for April 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The sounds of the islands are ready to return to downtown Las Vegas.

The 21st Reggae In The Desert festival is set for Saturday, April 20, 2024 at the Clark County Amphitheater, which is located at 500 South Grand Center Parkway.

There will be island-inspired food and craft vendors as well as performances by artists like Steel Pulse, Collie Buddz, Fortunate Youth, Arise Roots, The Holdup, The Majority, Bounce Cruz, DJ Matt Lucio, and host DJ Ramma.

The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and end at 11 p.m.

General admission tickets are on sale now. Early bird tickets, bought through Dec. 31, are $50. Prices will continue to go up closer to the event date. Tickets are $60 starting on Jan. 1, $70 starting on March 1, and $80 on the day of the event. Children eight years old and under are free.

Merchandise packages are also on sale starting at $75. They include a ticket to the festival, one event poster, and one event T-shirt.

Payment plans are available online. No cash will be accepted at the door for tickets and will be credit card only on the day of the show. All seats are general admission and available on a first-come, first-served basis. No re-entry will be permitted.

Event organizers said it will also be a rain or shine event and no refunds will be issued.

You can learn more and/or purchase tickets here.